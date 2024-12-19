Mayo GAA will commence plans to develop a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in 2025, which will comprise four playing pitches, dressing rooms, gym facilities, and other ancillary meeting rooms and facilities.

The proposed new Centre of Excellence for Mayo GAA will be located in Bohola, after the county board was recently gifted a parcel of land by Mr Bill Durcan. Addressing up to 170 club delegates at the county’s annual convention on Wednesday evening in the Great National Hotel in Ballina, Seamus Tuohy, chairperson of Mayo GAA, thanked Bill Durcan for his generosity and support on this proposed project.

The Mayo GAA chairperson used his address to call for greater professional supports in the running and administration of County Boards. He said the bedrock of the GAA is the support it receives from volunteers up and down the country, but warned the demands placed on volunteers is becoming unsustainable.

The Mayo GAA chairperson also told the convention that the County Board is committed to supporting referees in the county, and reassured officials that expense payments would be maintained.

The Revenue Commissioners are currently examining the potential tax liability on expense payments to referees, as well as managers, players and other costs in the running of the association. Seamus Tuohy said the County Board is determined to give referees clarity in relation to the expenses they receive for officiating matches as soon as possible.

The County Board also informed delegates that it made a second voluntary disclosure to the Revenue Commissioners last week in relation to its 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 financial years. The voluntary disclosure relates to potential tax liabilities on expenses payments made to management, coaching staff, and referees as well as other player costs during those years.

Touhy said the finances of Mayo GAA are in robust shape to cover any outstanding liabilities that may arise from the engagement with Revenue, and that the County Board will launch a review of how expenses are claimed and approved in the New Year to prevent similar issues arising in the future.

The issues raised by the Revenue Commissioners do not solely relate to Mayo GAA, and other counties are also currently engaging with Revenue over the tax treatment of certain expense payments. Seamus Tuohy told the convention that Mayo County Board will continue to update club delegates and officials as the engagement with Revenue progresses.