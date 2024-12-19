“Brisk and busy, with plenty of Christmas cheer “ is how the county town is being described this afternoon by the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar Municipal District, Donna Sheridan.

The Cathaoirleach says the run up to Christmas has been packed with new and exciting events in Castlebar and the joy of the season is continuing.

Cathaoirleach Sheridan has been describing the atmosphere to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this lunchtime....

And a reminder of another big event coming up in Castlebar on December 30th - an All Vehicle Motor Show in the Military Barracks on Monday week, December 30th between 10am and 5pm all in aid of the Jamie’s Echo fund raising efforts.