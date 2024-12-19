The final dates for posting Christmas cards and parcels are in the coming days, and An Post is reminding customers to get down to their local post office this weekend to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.

Today, Thursday 19th, is the final date for posting cards and parcels to Northern Ireland to ensure delivery in time for Christmas.

Customers have until Saturday, December 21st, to send their final parcels within the Republic of Ireland and until Sunday, December 22nd , to send their cards.

An Post will be delivering right up until Christmas Eve, but are encouraging everyone to get their last minute cards and presents sent as soon as possible, to ensure delivery in time for the big day.

Post Offices nationwide will be open all day on Saturday, 21st December, for posting and any last minute gift cards needed for those hard-to-buy-for loved ones!

For more information on final dates of posting and sending advice, visit anpost.com/Christmas.