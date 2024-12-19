A farmer who was convicted of assaulting former TD Anne Rabbitte by throwing a bag of cow dung at her has been given a community service order in lieu of a prison sentence.

Joseph Baldwin of Ballyaneen, Gort, Co Galway, was convicted of assault and of breaching public order by engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour at a public meeting in Gort in January 2023.

According to RTE, video footage shown during a hearing of the case last October showed Mr Baldwin throwing a small bag of cow dung at Ms Rabbitte, a former Galway East TD and junior minister, but it missed her.

Mr Baldwin said he never intended to harm anyone at the meeting and went there to vent his dismay and anger about a number of local issues in Gort including plans to locate a biomass plant in the town.

Judge Gabbit confirmed a 60 hour community service order on him in lieu of a three month prison sentence.

The public order offence was taken into consideration.

However, the judge said he had to be mindful of the fact that the video footage shown did not lie, and that this type of behaviour was unacceptable, that it should not be endured by public representatives and it just could not happen again.