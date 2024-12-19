New figures show there's been a significant drop in school attendance since the Pandemic.

The number of students missing for more than 20 days has doubled at primary level.

The figures show that in the 2022 to 2023 academic year more than 25 per cent of primary school students and 20 per cent of secondary school students missed more than 20 days in school.

That's compared to 11 and 14 per cent before the Pandemic.

The figures in disadvantaged areas are even higher with 42 per cent of primary school pupils and 30 per cent of secondary school students absent.

The data from the Department of Education Inspectorates' report shows school attendance internationally has been significantly and negatively affected by the pandemic.

Researchers in the UK for example say the Pandemic has altered the social contract between schools and society.