Verona Murphy has taken her seat as the first female Ceann Comhairle.

The Independent Wexford TD was elected on the first day of the 34th Dail.

There were smiles and hugs here at Leinster House this morning as the 174 TDs arrived for the 34th Dail.

But the celebrations were short lived and it was quickly down to business.

First up was the election of the new Ceann Comhairle.

Winning that vote was Independent TD Verona Murphy, becoming the first woman to ever hold the position.

Next was the nomination for a Taoiseach, in a way a pointless exercise - as there's no Government in place so no new leader would have a majority yet.

Still, Sinn Fein nominated Mary Lou McDonald, with Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin quick to get a dig in.

The new Dail term is short lived as they will now take a break until January 22 when its hoped a new Government will be in place.

That look sets to be Fianna Fail, Fine Gael with the support of some Independents.