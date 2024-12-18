There’s a 30 percent increase in the number of patients presenting at the emergency department of Mayo University Hospital over the past number of days, and as a result patients and their families are experiencing significant waiting times.

Mary Warde, Health Area Manager for Mayo, says 150 patients are presenting at MUH’s ED each day over the past three days.

As winter takes hold and as we approach Christmas, Mary is reminding the public of the facilities available at Roscommon University Hospital ‘s Injury Unit .

Its open from 8am to 8pm, every day of the year including Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day to treat a wide range of injuries which are non-life or non-limb threatening, as an alternative to visiting an emergency department.

The Injury Unit is staffed by Doctors, Advanced Nurse Practitioners and Nurses.

She has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the facility...