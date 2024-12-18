Crossmolina based Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald Loftus is now the sole coroner in Co. Mayo.

This follows the decision of the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee to amalgamate the two remaining coronial districts in Mayo following the retirement earlier this year of Pat O’Connor, coroner for the Coronal District of Mayo.

Minister McEntee has directed Dr. Eleanor, Coroner for North Mayo, also to hold office as Coroner for the District of Mayo.

The decision by Minister McEntee marks the end of an era.

The Swinford based O’Connor family have been involved in coronial matters in County Mayo for more than100 years.

This lunchtime Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley congratulated Dr Fitzgerald Loftus on her new appointment and asked her what it means to her to be the sole coroner for Mayo….