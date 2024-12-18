Belmullet based business man Padraic Conroy has announced that he will not be contesting the forthcoming Seanad Elections.

In a statement to Midwest News he says-

“It is with personal sadness /regret that I will not be contesting the forthcoming Seanad Elections due to take place early in the 2025.

I am indebted to my colleagues in Udaras na Gaeltachta for putting their trust in me by affording me their nomination at a recent meeting of the Board.

Despite not contesting the election on this occasion due to work/ family commitments I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members, local authority members and indeed Oireachtas members across the region in the coming months and years”.

He concludes “I endeavor to be an advocate for all of the regions that come under the auspices of Udaras na Gaeltachta.