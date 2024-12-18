As Government formation talks continue, there are calls for a balance of gender in the cabinet.

Women for Election are making the call, as a record number of female TD's have taken their seats in Dail Eireann.

44 TD's in the 34rd Dail are women, and while this is an increase on the last time around, it remains one of the lowest globally.

Katie Deegan from Women in Election says while much progress has been made but there is much more to do.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....