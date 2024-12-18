On Tuesday evening at approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí were alerted after a woman in her 40s was struck by a van in a car park on Cranmore Road, Sligo.

Emergency services, including Gardaí and ambulance personnel, attended at the scene.

The injured woman was transported to Sligo Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for investigation and local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 9157000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.