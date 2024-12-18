Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic incident that occurred on Shantalla Road, Galway, in the early hours of this morning.



A woman aged in her 50s, who was travelling on an electric scooter, was discovered with serious injuries on the road.

The incident is believed to have occurred at some time between 1am and 2.15am.



The injured woman was removed to University Hospital Galway, where her condition is described as critical.



The scene of the incident remains preserved this morning for a technical examination. Local diversions are in place.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.



Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 1am and 2.15am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaillimh (Galway) Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.