Crossmolina based Dr. Eleanor Fitzgerald Loftus is now the sole coroner in Co. Mayo.

This follows the decision of the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee to amalgamate the two remaining coronial districts in Mayo following the retirement earlier this year of Pat O’Connor, coroner for the Coronal District of Mayo.

Under the powers conferred on her by the Coroners Act 1962-2024, Minister McEntee has directed Dr. Eleanor, Coroner for North Mayo, also to hold office as Coroner for the District of Mayo.

The decision by Minister McEntee marks the end of an era.

The Swinford based O’Connor family have been involved in coronial matters in County Mayo for more than100 years.