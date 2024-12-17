Saolta have issued a statement in relation to the significant pressure being faced at MUH today.

They say...

Mayo University Hospital is under significant pressure with almost 30% more people than average attending in the Emergency Department today.

Flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses are currently circulating in high rates in the community. Cases of flu are doubling week on week and will continue to increase over the coming weeks. MUH is seeing many patients presenting to the ED with symptoms which could be treated safely at home with appropriate advice from their GP or pharmacy.

As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised. Patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment are being advised that they will experience long waiting times.

Due to bed pressures all elective procedures scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday 18 December) are being deferred, appointments will be rescheduled and patients are being notified directly.

The hospital is also managing multiple cases of vomiting bug (norovirus). Given the prevalence of infectious illnesses which are present in the community we are asking visitors to only come to hospital where absolutely necessary. This will help us to protect our sick and vulnerable patients from infection.

There are currently 25 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds. Bed capacity in the hospital is challenged due to a number of bed closures linked to the norovirus outbreak. Regrettably, this means patients will be waiting a long time to be admitted to a bed from the emergency department.

Please visit HSE.ie for advice on how to treat flu at home.

Viruses can spread very easily in public places such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools. Anyone with recent symptoms of coughs, colds, diarrhoea or vomiting should not visit patients in the hospital to avoid spreading the virus to sick vulnerable patients.

These measures are vital to avoid spreading the virus to patients, visitors and staff.

If you are visiting the hospital, minimise your risk of spreading or catching an infection by ensuring the following:

· If you have any symptoms you should not come to visit until all symptoms are fully resolved for at least 48 hours;

· Clean your hands with soap and water after using toilet or visibly soiled hands;

· Please do not use patient toilets on the wards or en-suites; visitor toilets are available at ground floor level.

The hospital would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.