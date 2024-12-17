Concerns have been raised in Ballaghaderren over plans to extend the town’s refugee centre.

Next Week and Company is looking for planning permission for a two storey extension to the Abbeyfield Hotel Emergency Reception Orientation Centre.

Included in the extension would be a corridor to the existing centre, as well as an astro turf pitch and play area.

Locals were informed of the plans, according to cllr Micheál Frain, in the local newspaper.

Cllr Frain has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey about the reaction locally to the news: