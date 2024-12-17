No serious injuries were reported following earlier collisions across the county today.

Firstly, a two vehicle incident was reported on the N26 Foxford to Ballina Road, close to Ballina train station shortly after 9:00am.

A short time later, Gardaí and emergency services were called to a three car collision between Claremorris and Ballinrobe on the R331 at the High Cross.

In both situations, the vehicles involved received material damage and nobody was injured.

Both routes were reopened fully to traffic this morning.