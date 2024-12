Roughly 700 homes, farms and businesses are without power in the greater Ballinrobe area this morning.

The ESB PowerCheck website reported a fault just after 11:00am this morning.

Power is expected to be restored to the area at around 2:45pm this afternoon.

ESB Networks say they apologise for the loss of supply, and they are working to repair the fault to restore power as quickly as possible.

More information is available on www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie