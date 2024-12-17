Five projects across the west and north west are to be granted funding under the Supporting Parents Parent Peer Support Fund.

The Parenting Support Policy Unit has today announced that 42 projects across the country will receive a grant of either €2,000 or €5,000 to support the development and promotion of various initiatives.

The Erris Family and Community Support Centre is the sole Mayo recipient of the funding, and will get €2,000.

The same amount goes to the Ballymote Family Resource Centre (Sligo), the Ballinamore Area Community Council CLG (Leitrim), the Ballinderreen Community Centre (Galway) and Hughie’s Corner – Children and Young People Counselling and Support Service (Donegal).

This year, the total value of the fund has increased from €75,000 to €100,000, with a new tier of enhanced funding introduced.

Common themes emerging from this year’s successful applicants cover areas such as; peer support for single parents, breast feeding, parents experiencing domestic violence, and initiatives for parents of children with additional support needs.