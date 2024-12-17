No serious injuries have been reported following a three vehicle collision near to Claremorris.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident on the R331 road linking Claremorris and Ballinrobe, close to the High Cross.

Claremorris Gardaí have informed Midwest News that material damage has been caused to the vehicles involved and the incident is not being treated as serious.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly at the moment, and it is expected that the route will be cleared shortly.