Galway County Council replaced three elected members yesterday who were successful in the recent Dáil elections.

Cllrs Albert Dolan (Fianna Fáil), Louis O’Hara (Sinn Féin) and Pete Roche (Fine Gael) were all elected as TDs after last month’s General Election, meaning their vacant positions on Galway County Council had to be filled.

At County Hall yesterday afternoon, Sean Broderick was co-opted for Albert Dolan, Martin McNamara fills the position of Louis O’Hara, while Siobhan McHugh-Ryan replaces Pete Roche.

Meanwhile, following John Connolly’s General Election victory, his Fianna Fáil seat on Galway City Council is set to be filled by Mike Crowe, who was selected for co-option by the party.

In Mayo, it is yet to be confirmed who will take the vacant position on the County Council left by Paul Lawless, who won the fifth Dáil seat in the General Election – and the first in Mayo for Aontú.

(pic credit to Wejchert Architect)