Fine Gael councillor Neil Cruise has received a nomination to run for the Seanad Election.

Posting to social media yesterday afternoon, the Foxford based cllr stated:

“I am inspired and humbled having received an offer of a nomination to run in the forthcoming Seanad Elections from an ‘outside’ nomination body this afternoon.

“A lot of consideration and a lot of food for thought overnight!”

Cllr. Cruise retained his seat in the Claremorris Swinford MD at the Mayo County Council Local Elections in June.

Mayo have two outgoing Senators – Fine Gael’s Paddy Burke and Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers.

Údaras na Gaeltachta recently nominated Belmullet publican & undertaker Padraig Conroy for election, while Fine Gael’s Cyril Burke and Fianna Fáil’s Brendan Mulroy have announced that they are not running.

There is widespread speculation that Senator Burke will not seek a return, while it is not yet known is Senator Chambers will look to retain her place.

Following his recent General Election campaign with Fine Gael, cllr Mark Duffy may also be considering a Seanad run.