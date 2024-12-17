A renewed call for progress on a vital Town and Village Renewal Scheme for The Neale was made at a recent meeting of Swinford/ Claremorris Municipal District.

Community leader Jack Clancy made local representation on the matter, emphasising its importance to the area’s future.

The initiative, which began with a draft application in late 2022, has faced delays, including the loss of an architect, but the people of the Neale, along with Cathaoirleach cllr Damian Ryan, desire it to proceed to the crucial Part 8 planning stage.

The meeting stressed the need for timely progress, acknowledging past delays but stating the priority for 2025.

Cllr. Ryan has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

(pic Joyce Country Geopark)