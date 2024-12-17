Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are expected to agree their respective party positions today on who should become the next Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

A vote will take place on the position tomorrow, with Verona Murphy the proposed candidate by the Regional Independent Group, who the larger parties may be relying on to form the next Government.

Meanwhile talks will continue between the parties negotiation teams today, but are then likely to wind down over Christmas.

It's thought both teams will wrap up talks for the Christmas break by Friday - or possibly even Monday.

It's not known when they'll be back at this stage, but one source suggests it could be January 6.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would have to get approval from the respective memberships to go into government together - a process which will take up to two weeks.

That means its unlikely a government will be formed before Janaury 22.

The Dáil will sit tomorrow for the first time, with the Ceann Comhairle vote looking interesting.

Fine Gael sources say the party could rally behind Independent Verona Murphy - who ran for the party in the 2019 by-election in Wexford - when she was expelled following comments about asylum seekers.

Simon Harris wouldn't be drawn on that speculation, saying its a secret ballot and his TDs won't be whipped.

Fianna Fáil look set to have three TD's in contention, with former Ceann Sean O Fearghail, John McGuinness and Michael Moynihan.

While Aengus O Snodaigh is set to be on the ballot for Sinn Féin.

(pic Verona Murphy TD Facebook)