The man who died last Thursday following a road traffic collision in Ballinrobe will be laid to rest today.

Local GP Dr. Martin Finnerty died after he was struck by a vehicle in the town shortly after 6:30pm on December 12.

A native of Galway, Dr. Finnerty (aged in his 60s) operated a GP practice in Cornmarket for many years.

The father of three was well regarded among his patients and in the wider community.

A man (30s) was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí continue to appeal for information on the collision and ask people to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080.

Dr. Martin Finnerty’s Funeral Mass will take place at 11:30am this morning in St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.