A Galway man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his children’s teenage babysitter has been jailed for six years.

54 year old Martin O’Brien, of Gurrane, Belclare, Tuam, pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual assault on dates between June 1 2012 and February 2014.

The victim, Áine McHugh, waved her anonymity.

She was aged between 16 and 17 at the time of the assaults.

At a previous hearing in July, Ms. McHugh read her victim impact statement, describing Mr. O’Brien as “sub-human, a monster and master manipulator” who violated her in every way possible while she cared for his children.

At that hearing, prosecuting counsel Timothy O’Leary said that Ms. McHugh would often be left speaking to O'Brien when he and his wife returned from a night out and he would give her alcohol.

She later told Gardaí that she would stay over in the house, sleeping on the sitting room couch, and O’Brien would sexually assault her there while his wife and children slept upstairs.

The court also heard that Ms. McHugh was sexually assaulted by O’Brien in two different local pubs after she happened to see him on a night out.

Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo noted that the assaults greatly affected Ms. McHugh, and she was unable to apply herself to her studies – struggling with her Leaving Cert and not attending her debs.

Mr Justice Naidoo imposed a six-and-a-half year term, suspending the final six months on strict conditions including that he engage with the Probation Service for 12 months "in the hope that it will help him gain insight into the impact on the victim".