Albert Dolan’s replacement on Galway County Council has been confirmed following his Dáil Election.

The 26 year old achieved election for Fianna Fáil in the Galway East constituency last month, and a selection convention was held last night for the Oramore Athenry area at the Raheen Woods Hotel,

There were three candidates in the running, which was then down to two after Rachel Hoade Scully withdrew her nomination just before convention.

She is the daughter of Tuam cllr Mary Hoade.

Seán Broderick secured 31 votes, four ahead of Shelly Herterich Quinn, earning him a place on Galway County Council which was due for co-option this morning.

Following Pete Roche’s Dáil election, his Fine Gael seat will go to Siobhan McHugh, while Louis O’Hara’s Sinn Féin seat goes to Martin McNamara.