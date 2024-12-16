An Erris based TD has called for urgent action to be taken to ensure all ACRES payments are made to farmers before Christmas.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh says that these payments were initially meant to be paid last year, and farmers are facing the prospect of another new year and still not getting paid.

She has also raised concern about getting in contact with them if you have any queries. Rather than picking up a phone to ring them, you have to email the section which usually receives a generic response that payments are being processed.

Deputy Conway Walsh has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...