A Roscommon based TD has called for measures to be taken by the ESB and those owners of forestry to ensure fallen trees will not impact on power lines during future storms.

It comes as some homeowners were left without power for a number of days following storm Darragh, which in many cases could have been prevented if trees had been trimmed back.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says that there is an agreement in place for any forestry planted in the past 20 years, that the ESB are responsible for ensuring a safe distance is kept between trees and power lines.

This may be different she says for forestry planned before the 2000's, but that responsibility needs to be taken.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....