Hospital Emergency Departments across the region are busy today.

There are 48 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway, 45 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 24 patients waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital and a single patient on a trolley at Portiucula University Hospital.

Nationally there are 612 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to hospitals with the highest number again today at University Hospital Limerick, where 102 patients are on trolleys.