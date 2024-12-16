The Boil Water Notice on the Inishturk Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that, following consultation with the HSE, customers on the island can now resume normal use of the public water supply.

The notice was issued earlier this month following an electrical fault at the island’s treatment plant.

Uisce Éireann’s Colette Scahill acknowledges the impact of a Boil Water Notice on customers and thanked the community for their support while the notice was in place.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health and we worked with our stakeholders to lift the notice as quickly as possible. We are grateful to customers, elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the Boil Water Notice.”