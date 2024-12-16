A Castlebar councillor has confirmed that a number of trees on the Mall in Castlebar have had to be felled due to health and safety issues.

Councillor Ger Deere says that 4 trees have had to be felled, including one which is estimated to be nearly 300 years old and has been standing for a number of events in history, including wars and rebellions.

He says it wasn't a decision that was taken lightly and that replacement mature trees will be planted in early 2025.

Councillor Deere has asked for the possibility of a sculpture to be created from the older tree to be put on display in the mall to be explored.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...