Founded in 2020 by Richard Grimes and Peter Timlin, PURE Clothing is a sustainable fashion brand from the West of Ireland. Known for using organic and recycled materials, it operates on a circular economy model, offering stylish, eco-conscious clothing for mindful consumers.

This Christmas, PURE Clothing will bring its all new AW24 collection to their largest Christmas pop-up series yet, running for four consecutive days from December 20th to 23rd, between 10am and 4pm.

The pop-ups will be held in Ballina’s Market Lane, outside the all new Baker 51 that now provides speciality coffee, fresh bakes, and brunches & lunches.

True to its commitment to sustainability, PURE Clothing will be planting a native Irish tree with every order placed during the pop-up series. This initiative builds on their previous success of planting over 1,000 trees in partnership with local schools.

Co-founder of PURE Clothing, Peter Timlin says the event is all about community, sustainability, and celebrating the festive season with style and purpose.”