Funeral mass takes place today for the woman who died following an assault in Ballinasloe last week.

Searon Naughton, who was aged in her 50's died at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe on Thursday as a result of the injuries she sustained in the assault on Monday evening.

A man aged in his 50's was arrested in connection with the incident.

Her funeral mass takes place in St Michael's Church in Ballinasloe today at 12 noon, with cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.