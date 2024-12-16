Tourism and hospitality groups are urging the new government to safeguard sector.
A joint campaign - involving the Restaurants Association, Vintners' Federation and Irish Tourism Industry Confederation - says businesses continue to operate under extremely tight margins and increasing costs.
They're calling for a fundamental change in direction as the next government takes up power.
Michael Magnier, President of the Irish Hotels Federation, says they want to see the VAT rate reduced from 13 per cent.