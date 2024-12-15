An Taisce’s annual Climate Ambassador Awards brings together citizens who are passionate about protecting the planet and rewards their local efforts to reduce the impact of climate change in Ireland.

From Donegal to Dublin and Mayo to Meath, on Saturday the 30th of November, the room was filled with inspiring changemakers.

Hailing from communities, clubs, businesses, schools, and colleges from all over Ireland; their collective achievement in 2024 is nothing short of outstanding.

Amongst the ten honoured was Kurt Reinhart from Ballyhaunis in Mayo, who went above and beyond as a Climate Ambassador for An Taisce in 2024.

During his time with Connacht GAA, Kurt used innovative initiatives to increase sustainability and created a blueprint for climate action that can be adopted in GAA clubs and communities across Ireland.

Kurt has been giving more details to Midwest News.