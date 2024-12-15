The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Justice Minister have all condemned an attack on two off-duty Gardaí in Dublin city centre yesterday morning.



Justice Minister Helen McEntee says the attack 'was appalling', and Simon Harris says his thoughts are with the Gardaí and their families.



The President of the Garda Representative Association, Mark O'Meara says their thoughts and prayers are with their injured colleagues and their loved ones.



An investigation is continuing into the assault which happened at the junction of Dame Street and Eustace Street at around 1.30am yesterday morning.

Both gardaí sustained injuries during the attack.



A garda in his 40's currently remains in a critical condition at Beaumont hospital.