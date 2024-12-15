Government Formation talks are back on the agenda, after behind the scenes contacts across the weekend.



Independents meet next week - with the selection of the Cean Comhairle on Wednesday.



There's growing speculation the Regional Independents group will be the most likely coalition partners for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.



Today's Irish Mail reports a deal is close to being done between all three, with agreement expected on the rural groupings demand for a senior ministry.



However the Sunday Independent claims Fianna Fail is split with pressure mounting on party leader Micheál Martin, in a row over who will be the next Ceann Comhairle.



Nomination papers must be complete by 6pm on Tuesday - so an answer there, is clearly in sight.



However it's not the only test facing any new alliance, leaving a difficult few weeks ahead for negotiators.