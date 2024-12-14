Third party flight bookings could be trickier to navigate if your flight gets cancelled in the lead up to Christmas.





People are being urged to check their flight details and to leave as much time as possible between connecting flights, in case of any delays.





While last minute Christmas flights from the UK to Ireland aren't as expensive as Ryanair's CEO predicted, the cost to rebook a flight on the day could be pricey.





Eoghan Corry, owner of Travel Extra, says availability to rebook for a cancelled flight could be a problem: