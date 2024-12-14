Funeral details have been announced for man who died following an accident in Ballinrobe during the week.

Dr. Martin Finnerty died after he was struck by a vehicle in the town shortly after 6:30pm yesterday.

Dr Finnerty, who was in his 60s and a native of Athenry had operated a GP practice in Cornmarket for many years.

The father-of-three was well-regarded among his patients and in the wider community.

A man (aged in his 30s) was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Martin will repose at Cummins Funeral Home, Ballinrobe on Monday from 4 pm until 8 pm with private removal to his home afterwards.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 am in St., Mary's Church, Ballinrobe with funeral then proceeding to the new cemetery, Ballinrobe.

House Private Please. Family flowers only, by request.