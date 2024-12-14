Tributes continue to pour in for Dr. Martin Finnerty who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Ballinrobe on Thursday evening.

Dr. Finnerty died after he was struck by a vehicle in the town shortly after 6:30pm yesterday.

His body has been removed to Mayo General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Dr Finnerty, who was in his 60s and a native of Athenry had operated a GP practice in Cornmarket for many years.

The father-of-three was well-regarded among his patients and in the wider community.

A man (aged in his 30s) was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local councillor Damien Ryan says the local community are still coming to terms with the news.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....