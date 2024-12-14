Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-year-old Evan Maguire, who is reported missing from his home in Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim, since Wednesday last.
Evan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a regular build, brown hair and brown eyes.
The last sighting of Evan was in Connolly Train Station Dublin at approximately 6:30pm after arriving via train from Dromod, Co. Leitrim.
He was wearing black jeans with a yellow stripe, a white t-shirt and long blue jacket.
Evan may be in the Dublin City Centre area.
Anyone with any information on Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.