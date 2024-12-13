The Boil Water Notices on the Gort Public Water Supply, the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply and the Dunmore/Glenamaddy Public Water Supply in Co Galway have all been lifted with immediate effect.

Uisce Éireann can confirm that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers can now resume normal use of these public water supplies.

The Boil Water Notices on the Gort, Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies were recently issued due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering local treatment plants because of heavy rainfall.

The three notices affected the drinking water supply of approximately 6,000 customers in total.

Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann worked to lift the notices as quickly and as safely as possible. Following satisfactory water sampling, all three Boil Water Notices have now been lifted.

Uisce Éireann acknowledges the impact of the notices on customers and thanks the communities affected for their support while the notices were in place.