Tributes are being paid this evening to Dr. Martin Finnerty who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Ballinrobe yesterday evening.

Dr. Finnerty died after he was struck by a vehicle in the town shortly after 6:30pm yesterday.

His body has been removed to Mayo General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Main street in Ballinrobe was closed overnight and reopened earlier today.

Dr Finnerty, who was in his 60s and a native of Athenry had operated a GP practice in Cornmarket for many years.

The father-of-three was well-regarded among his patients and in the wider community.

A man (aged in his 30s) was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Michael Burke says South Mayo has been plunged into sadness at the total shock of the loss of their local doctor.

Cllr. Burke has been telling Midwest News that Dr. Finnerty was such a kind and caring person and his loss to the community is immense.