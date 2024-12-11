Gardaí in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, have arrested one man following a serious assault on Monday evening last.

At approximately 7:00pm, Gardaí were alerted to an assault at a residence in Ballinasloe. A woman aged in her 50s received serious injuries.

The injured woman was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A man also aged in his 50s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the county.

Investigations are ongoing.