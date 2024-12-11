A Mayo attraction has received an International accolade from the UK National Railway Heritage Association.

Kiltimagh Velorail, a partnership between IRD Kiltimagh CLG. and Mayo County Council, has received the award for the innovative repurposing of 13 Kilometres of a disused Railway Line which was previously part of the Western Rail Corridor and was closed to passenger traffic in 1965 into a new commercial and sustainable project.

The partnership between the Local Community and the Local Authority created a new tourism amenity by clearing and restoring 13 km of the Rail Line and the Station House, and now operates the railbike attraction which has brought visitors from all over the world to Kiltimagh and Mayo since it opened in June 2023.

The National Railway Heritage Awards is the only UK or Irish body dedicated to encouraging and rewarding best practice in the re-use, restoration and continued upkeep of our rich heritage of railway and tramway buildings and structures.