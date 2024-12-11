There are long delays facing patients at hospital emergency departments right across the region this lunchtime.

31 patients are on trolleys at both University Hospital Galway and Sligo University Hospital today, the third most overcrowded nationally today.

21 patients are waiting for a bed at Mayo University Hospital and 4 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today, 522 patients are waiting on trolleys at Irish hospitals , with the highest figures being seen at University Hospital Limerick where 91 patients are waiting for a bed.