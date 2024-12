The continued flow of sewage into Clew Bay from Newport has been described as a scandal.

West Mayo Councillor Johnny O’Malley says Irish Water need to be held accountable.

He says in 2019 funding was announced for the project with a view to work being doing two or three years ago.

Cllr. O’Malley says the project now appears to be further away than ever.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.