A Midlands/Northwest MEP has questioned the proposed Mercosur trade deal with South American nations, saying that “trust has been damaged” in European institutions and its ability to manage trade partnerships arising from the war in Gaza.

Roscommon-based MEP Luke “Ming” Flanagan said any mooted safeguards to suspend trade if it results in a negative impact on certain sectors cannot be taken seriously when the EU has not done likewise despite a “genocide going on at the moment with one of our trading partners”, referring to Israel’s war in Gaza.

It is utter hypocrisy, he said, for the EU to be driving ahead with a trade deal with the Mercosur bloc while at the same time lecturing farmers and others in the EU to reduce their carbon footprint.

MEP Flanagan says this is a deal being done at the behest of multinationals to facilitate their global exploitation of natural resources and human labour for narrow financial gain for the few.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.