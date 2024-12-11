Three TDs who failed to get re-elected in the General Election have been appointed to the Seanad by Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Former Galway East Fianna Fáil TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte is among those being appointed to the Seanad.

Party colleague Joe Flatherty, a former TD for Longford Westmeath and former Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell have also been appointed to the Seanad.

Meanwhile, Loughrea Fianna Fáil councillor Shane Curley has announced he is starting his campaign today to be elected to Seanad Éireann.

Belmullet publican and funeral undertaker Padraic Conroy has been selected as the Údarás na Gaeltachta nominee for a seat in Seanad Éireann, following a decisive 9-3 vote by the organisation.

The deadline for proposals for nominations to the vocational panels by nominating bodies is set to shut at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18.