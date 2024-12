A section of the N17 in Sligo is closed to traffic this morning as emergency services deal with an overturned truck and a chemical spillage.

The truck overturned near the Woddside Inn at Rinbane which is near Ballymote in Sligo.

Multiple units of the fire service are currently at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to take an alternative route if possible this morning as the road is expected to be closed for a number of hours.